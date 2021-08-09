Durham county, city reimpose mask mandate starting Monday

More than 72% of Durham County residents who qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine have gotten at least one shot, according to CDC data, which is less than the neighboring Orange and Wake counties but substantially higher than the statewide average of 60%.

Schewel, a Democrat, said in an interview that he trusts the governor's judgment to protect residents but believes it's time to once again compel North Carolinians throughout the state to wear masks.

“We've now reached substantial spread in almost every single county,” he said. “I think that unfortunately it's time that it would be wisest to reinstitute a statewide mask mandate.”

The 1,946 people currently hospitalized in North Carolina due to COVID-19 represents the highest count since Feb. 16 and a nearly five-fold increase over the past month when 418 people were in a hospital.

On Friday, new daily cases across North Carolina surpassed 4,500 for the first time since Feb. 11. On Sunday, cases neared 7,000, though some of that captures old data of more than 2,600 previously undisclosed positive test results from June 30 to July 31. The rolling average number of daily new cases has risen by more than 2,000 in the past two weeks, an increase of 155%.