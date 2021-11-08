Durham's Nida Allam running for Congress in newly drawn NC district

Under congressional maps just drawn by the state legislature — and being challenged in court — the 6th Congressional District will serve Durham and Orange counties and part of Wake County that includes Cary.

State Sen. Wiley Nickel, a Cary Democrat in his second term, has already announced his campaign for the seat. He told The N&O previously he had raised about $253,000 when he announced in mid-October.

Allam, who is Asian-American, was born in Canada and moved to North Carolina when she was 5, spending most of her childhood in Cary. Her parents were immigrants to Canada from India and Pakistan, and moved to North Carolina when her dad worked at IBM.

The youngest of three girls, Allam said her dad has always "been big on making sure me and my sisters were able to be independent." She said whether or not they are married, he still wanted his daughters to stand on their own two feet, be strong and able to take care of themselves and their families.

Cary was where they joined and helped build the Muslim community and large South Asian community there, she said.

"I've been touched by every part of this district," Allam said, adding that "my friends were murdered in Chapel Hill," which "connects with my decision to run for office to begin with."