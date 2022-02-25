DUSTIN FIV+
Here a look at the best East Coast locations with under 5,000 residents, according to Niche’s 2021 Best Places to Live study.
The list features college towns, suburbs, and cities that are ranked by factors such as the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing and public schools.
The centerpiece structure of Hickory's City Walk, two arches over the Rudy Wright bridge, have collapsed.
While health officials are keeping a watchful eye, they stress that it shouldn’t be regarded as a new variant.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
UPDATE: NC beauty pageant contestant found safe after she was reported missing from Greensboro, agency says
According to her family, Lejourney Farrow was found safe in Las Vegas, The AWARE Foundation said in a tweet Thursday afternoon.
Flooding related to sea level rise will be more extensive in North Carolina because of its low coastal plain. As seawater seeps further inland, it will render land unusable for agriculture, impair fresh water sources and disrupt the effectiveness of septic systems.
It's more than a million-dollar question.
The school board's action came on the heels of a similar decision the Board of Commissioners made last week. In fact, across the state, many school boards and elected bodies have either abandoned mask mandates or are discussing the possibility, motivated by a steep decline of cases.
In honor of Presidents Day, we take a look at some of the visits that presidents — and future presidents — have made to Guilford County over the years.