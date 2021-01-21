E.J. Dionne: Biden proclaims unity ... with truth

WASHINGTON — Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. earned an important and honorable place in our nation's history on Wednesday simply by raising his hand and taking the oath of office. He thus ended a catastrophic interlude in which democracy was endangered, truth was under attack and decency toward each other was mocked as a form of weakness.

But the 46th president of the United States did something more. By defining with clarity why he was elected and the obligation he has assumed, Biden pointed the country and his presidency toward its most important task: The revival of the democratic spirit and the protection and expansion of democracy itself.

From his very first words, he underscored why this was no normal Inauguration Day and why the 2020 election was anything but a routine exercise. Democracy itself had been challenged for four years, and violently so during the spasm of disrespect at the nation's Capitol only two weeks ago.

"This is democracy's day," Biden declared. "Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy. . . . We've learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed."