E.J. Dionne Jr.: Abbott's vaccine demagoguery is lethal

When a Texas governor moves to the right of Big Oil, it’s the end of the world as we know it.

It’s no secret, of course, that our country is in political crisis — witness the continued refusal of so many Republicans to say Biden won the 2020 election and the Republican-led election subversion efforts in numerous states. But at least as dispiriting is our inability to have a sane conversation about how best to beat back a virus that as of Wednesday had killed more than 717,000 Americans.

In 2019, political scientists Nathan Kalmoe and Lilliana Mason coined a term for our situation: “lethal partisanship.” “Lethal” turns out to have been no exaggeration.

It is, in theory, possible to have a civil argument over vaccine mandates, where they are most appropriate, and whether there should be carve-outs for those with conscience objections. Biden sought to avoid requiring vaccinations earlier this year, hoping that persuasion and the overwhelming evidence of the vaccines’ efficacy would move Americans to get their shots.