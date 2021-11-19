Earlier NC absentee vote receipt deadline goes to Cooper

About 30 states already don’t accept absentee ballots received after Election Day. But Democrats said the measure makes it almost impossible for those who are weighing their election decisions in the final days of a campaign to be assured their mailed ballot will count.

“Some folks may not make up their minds until Election Day,” said Rep. Kelly Alexander Jr., a Mecklenburg County Democrat, before the bill passed 62-48. “I urge you to seriously not tamper with something that’s not broken."

More than 11,600 ballots received during the first three days after Election Day last year were lawfully counted, according to the State Board of Elections. More than 5.5 million North Carolina voters cast ballots for the November 2020 election. The new measure would begin with the March 8 primary.

Cooper spokesperson Mary Scott Winstead said the governor will carefully review the bill.

“The real way to guarantee election integrity is to make sure every vote counts that is legally cast," she said. "This bill does the opposite and makes it likely that some of them won’t.”

Another Senate measure that passed the House — also with only GOP support — would bar election boards and county commissioners from accepting private money to run elections.