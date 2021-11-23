East Coast residents may face more destructive hurricanes, study finds

The coastal cities of Boston, Massachusetts, Norfolk, Virginia and New York City were analyzed, which showed that over time, hurricanes will tend to travel closer to Boston and Norfolk than NYC.

In the future, hurricanes are more likely to travel within around 62 miles of Boston and Norfolk than within 62 miles of NYC.

Because of this, there is an increase in danger posed by hurricanes, particularly for Norfolk since the U.S. Navy base, Naval Station Norfolk, is there and the threat “could translate to national security risks for the U.S.”

Based on the study’s storm models, it was found that Boston, Norfolk and NYC experienced a shorter time between when hurricanes form and when they approach the cities, leading to less preparedness for the storms.

“These results emphasize the necessity and urgency of adaptation and mitigation measures to help protect coastal communities both now and in the future,” the study emphasized.

Garner said the study raised the concern that more damaging storms like Hurricane Sandy, which wreaked havoc in 2012 in the Mid-Atlantic region, are likely to occur.

“The work produced yet more evidence of a dire need to cut emissions of greenhouse gases now to stop the climate warming,” she also said.