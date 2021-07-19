 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East-West All-Star games info
0 Comments

East-West All-Star games info

  • 0

What

Annual N.C. Coaches’ Association East-West All-Star games and coaching clinics.

When

Through Wednesday.

Where

Clinics — Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center and The Fieldhouse.

Games — Soccer, Macpherson Stadium; football, Jamieson Stadium.

Games schedule

Tuesday — Girls soccer, 6:30 p.m.; boys soccer to follow.

Wednesday — Football, 8 p.m.

Admission

$9.

Area athletes and coaches (all competing for the West)

Girls soccer — Payton Eubanks, East Forsyth; Kendall France, Southwest Guilford; Avery McGuirt, West Forsyth; Millie Murphy, Reynolds.

Boys soccer — Jonthomas Buckley, Northern Guilford; Lane Decker, Western Guilford; Rohan Gupta, Ragsdale; Jesse Guzman, West Forsyth; Sullivan Smith, High Point Central; Humberto Tapia, North Forsyth.

Football — Sterling Brewer, Dudley; Jalen Fairley, Southeast Guilford; Jacob Fletcher, East Forsyth; Jake Hill, West Forsyth; Will Lenard, Northern Guilford; Kristian Lyons, Davie County; Jake Marion, North Davidson; Isaiah Mosqueda, Reidsville; Hezekia Newby, Eastern Guilford; Ki Rankin, Reidsville; Jayson Royster, Eastern Guilford; Avery Taylor, Davie County; head coach Doug Robertson, Page.

Free youth clinic (ages 8-12)

Football: Tuesday, 4-6 p.m., Jamieson Stadium, Grimsley HS. Participants receive free food from Chick-fil-A and a ticket to the East-West football game.

Participants must register (eastwestallstars.com under KIDS CLINICS tab) and complete an online waiver.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fugitive NC couple arrested in Arizona
Education

Fugitive NC couple arrested in Arizona

  • Updated

An Alexander County couple wanted in connection with the January shooting death of a furniture plant employee were arrested in Arizona on Tuesday, U.S. Marshal Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News