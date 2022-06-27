 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East-West kids clinics return

East-West All-Star logo

What: N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star kids clinics.

When: Basketball  3-5 p.m. July 11. Football – 6-8 p.m. July 12.

Where: Grimsley HS, 801 N. Josephine Boyd Street, Greensboro. Basketball at Sawyer Gym, football at practice field inside the track.

Who: Boys and girls ages 8-12.

Cost: Free.

Details: A parent or guardian must remain at the site during the clinic. All participants who complete either clinic will receive free food from Chick-fil-A. Basketball participants will receive a free ticket to the East-West basketball games July 11 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Football participants will receive a free ticket to the football game July 13 at Jamieson Stadium.

Online registration: All participants must register online at www.eastwestallstars.com ("KIDS CLINIC" tab) and complete a liability waiver.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

