Eastern High clinic

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is helping provide opportunities for students, staff and community members to get COVID-19 vaccinations this week, including a vaccination clinic at Eastern High School in Gibsonville and field trips for high school students to the FEMA-supported site at Four Seasons Town Centre.
In an interview with reporters Wednesday, Marshall Matson, the district's chief of schools, alluded to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control that people who are fully vaccinated no longer have to quarantine if they come in close contact with someone with COVID-19.
"That alone is a great incentive: to keep yourself from having to be out of school for two weeks, to be excluded from sports activities for two weeks, graduation is coming up, those kinds of things," he said. "That's another incentive for all of us to be vaccinated, not just students."
On Friday, Eastern High School, in partnership with Cone Health, will host a vaccination site in its high school gym from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine — the only COVID-19 vaccine available in the United States to people under the age of 18.
According to the district, Eastern High students and district staff will be vaccinated in a separate area from the general public. The clinic is open to Eastern students ages 16 and up. Students under 18 will need a signed permission slip to get a shot.
"We know transportation can be a barrier for some, especially in our more rural locations, so this is one way we can make it easier for our community to have access to COVID-19 vaccines and bring us closer to the end of this pandemic,” Superintendent Sharon Contreras said in a news release.
Matson said Eastern High was selected for a few different reasons. The school is a major hub for the district's transportation staff. Also, it's one of the schools farthest away from the site at Four Seasons Town Centre, and administrators hope it can serve the people that live in the community surrounding that school.
There are plans to hold another clinic at Eastern before school ends so people can get their second shots.
This week and Monday, the district's high schools are offering transportation for students to the FEMA's vaccination site at Four Seasons. Students 16 and older and eligible with signed permission forms. Schools can pick what days they take their students and the cost of the transportation is being reimbursed by the health department with federal COVID-19 relief dollars, Matson said.
Matson said officials expect to have other vaccine clinics at schools in the future, including at Andrews High School in High Point this month.
"We know that the more students we get vaccinated, the safer our schools are going to be," he said.
