Eastern High clinic

"We know transportation can be a barrier for some, especially in our more rural locations, so this is one way we can make it easier for our community to have access to COVID-19 vaccines and bring us closer to the end of this pandemic,” Superintendent Sharon Contreras said in a news release.

Matson said Eastern High was selected for a few different reasons. The school is a major hub for the district's transportation staff. Also, it's one of the schools farthest away from the site at Four Seasons Town Centre, and administrators hope it can serve the people that live in the community surrounding that school.

There are plans to hold another clinic at Eastern before school ends so people can get their second shots.

This week and Monday, the district's high schools are offering transportation for students to the FEMA's vaccination site at Four Seasons. Students 16 and older and eligible with signed permission forms. Schools can pick what days they take their students and the cost of the transportation is being reimbursed by the health department with federal COVID-19 relief dollars, Matson said.

Matson said officials expect to have other vaccine clinics at schools in the future, including at Andrews High School in High Point this month.

"We know that the more students we get vaccinated, the safer our schools are going to be," he said.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.