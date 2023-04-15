GREENSBORO — The Eastern Music Festival has announced its summer schedule, which starts June 24 and includes five weeks of classical music and educational programming.

Highlights of the nationally-recognized festival include an evening dedicated to Mozart and a Greensboro Opera collaboration performing songs by Gilbert & Sullivan, Franz Lèhar, Jacquest Offenback and others.

Every year, the city becomes a hub for classical music. Students and teachers from across the world come here for the Eastern Music Festival. The students both study and perform for the community. Faculty members also share their music with both students and the community.

The performances mostly take place at Guilford College’s Dana Auditorium, except for one performance scheduled at Appalachian State University in Boone.

Many of the performances are free.

Events open to the public include student chamber and piano recitals, master classes and Musically Speaking pre-concert conversations with Greg Carroll and Peter Perret.

Season tickets are on sale through Triad Stage and individual tickets will go on sale May 1.

Go to easternmusicfestival.org for a full schedule.

Programming includes:

Thursday, June 29: Faculty and fellows perform an evening dedicated to Mozart — ($33/ticket)

Friday, June 30: “Orchestral Celebration,” featuring the Eastern Festival Orchestra and both EMF Young Artist Orchestras showcasing Tchaikovsky —(pay what you can)

Wednesday, July 5: Euphonium-Tuba Institute showcase featuring performances by esteemed faculty members Demondrae Thurman, euphonium and Aaron Tindall, tuba, the EMF Euphonium-Tuba Ensemble, and the North Carolina Brass Band led by Dr. Brian Meixner — ($33/ticket)

Wednesday, July 12: Pianist Santiago Rodriguez in recital playing Rachmaninoff — ($48/ticket)

Wednesday, July 19: “Percussion Explorations” featuring the EMF percussion faculty John Shaw, Matt Decker, Eric Schweikert, joined by EMF Percussion Coordinator Cat Cole and faculty artist Anna Kate Mackle, harp — ($33/ticket)

Wednesday, July 19: “Yours is My Heart Alone” in collaboration with Greensboro Opera featuring Greensboro Opera artists performing favorites by Gilbert & Sullivan, Franz Lèhar, Jacques Offenbach and more — ($48/ticket) 6pm & 8pm at Temple Emanuel

Sunday, July 23: EMF String Fellows Recital — ($13/ticket)

Monday, July 24: “Overtures” by the Eastern Festival Orchestra led by the Festivals’ Conducting Scholars — (pay what you can)

Wednesday, July 26: Classical Guitar Summit featuring performances by faculty members Kami Rowan, Badi Assad, and Jason Vieaux, and EMF Young Artists held at Temple Emanuel in Greensboro — ($33/ticket)

Tuesdays: Chamber music with the Eastern Chamber Players featuring classic pieces and new works by living composers — ($33/ticket)

Thursdays and Fridays: EMF Young Artists Orchestras featuring solos by faculty artists Aaron Tindall, tuba (July 6), Jake Fridkis, flute (July 7), and Gabriel Beavers, bassoon (July 20) — ($13/ticket)

Saturdays – The Joseph M. Bryan, Jr. Festival Orchestra Series: Eastern Festival Orchestra led by maestro Gerard Schwarz featuring faculty member William Wolfram, piano (July 1), guest artist Gil Shaham, violin, and 2022 Rosen-Schaffel winner Winfred Felton, bassoon (July 8), guest artist Hélène Grimaud, piano, and faculty members Jeff Multer, violin, Julian Schwarz, cello (July 22), concluding with guest artist Awadagin Pratt, piano (July 29) — ($48/ticket)