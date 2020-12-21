Easy Egg and Sausage Phyllo Bake

Phyllo is famously used in Greek cooking to make sweet and savory dishes like baklava and spanakopita. The tissue-thin dough also works well in recipes where some type of filling is cocooned, enchilada-style. to create a crisp and flaky roll up.

For instance, take a phyllo bake that pairs a winning combination of apple, Gruyere or Swiss cheese, baby spinach and sweet or spicy sausage with ricotta cheese and beaten eggs. The result is a creamy, savory dish that comes together in just a few minutes. This is a great make-ahead entree for those days and nights when you know you’re not going to have the time or energy to cook.

I used Swiss cheese and Granny Smith apples and doubled the amount of phyllo sheets (two per roll up) from the original recipe. Also, Jamie Oliver used ham instead of sausage.

With a salad, this makes a great lunch or light dinner, and you also could thinly slice the rolls to turn them into passable appetizers.