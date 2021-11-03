Easy-to-make enchiladas topped with spicy sauce

These Tex-Mex style enchiladas take less than five minutes to make using a microwave oven. They’re filled with chicken and refried beans and topped with a spicy tomato sauce. Corn tortillas are the typical tortilla used for enchiladas. I like to use whole wheat flour tortillas for their nutty flavor and ease in rolling up the enchiladas.
Chicken enchiladas
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients
4 6-inch whole wheat flour tortillas
1/2 pound cooked boneless, skinless chicken breast
1/2 cup canned nonfat canned refried beans
1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1 cup low-sodium, tomato sauce
1/8 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded, Monterey Jack cheese
Directions
Place tortillas on a counter top. Slice chicken into thin strips (about 1/2-inch wide). Divide slices among the 4 tortillas. Spread refried beans over the chicken and sprinkle cilantro on top.
Roll up tortillas and place in a microwave-safe dish just big enough to hold them, seam side down. Mix tomato sauce and hot pepper sauce together and spoon over tortillas.
Cover with another dish or plastic wrap and microwave on high for 2 minutes. Remove cover and sprinkle with Monterey Jack cheese. Cover again and microwave 1 minute. Divide between 2 plates.
Oven or broiler method:
Enchiladas can be placed in an oven preheated to 400 degrees for 10 minutes to warm through or under a broiler for 5 minutes.
Nutrition per serving: 486 calories (25% from fat), 13.6 g fat (5.5 g saturated, 2.5 g monounsaturated), 123 mg cholesterol, 48.9 g protein, 45.5 g carbohydrates, 8.5 g fiber, 767 mg sodium.
— Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
