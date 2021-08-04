Eden Business Briefs

Nestle Purina jobs
Current available jobs include Product Safety Quality Supervisor, Training Specialist (Training Coordinator) Senior Analyst Accounting (Materials Accounting Manager) and Safety Specialist.
Learn more about these and other available jobs at https://jobs.nestlepurinacareers.com
Reynolds Brewery open for business
Last Wednesday, Reynolds Brewery opened at 354 W. Meadow Road in Eden to many patrons who enjoyed their craft beers, delicious brick oven pizza and wines. Their ribbon cutting will be later in August. They have a separate room for special occasions that is being booked already for Christmas parties. If you have an event coming up, this is a great location. Call 336-627-3575 or email reynoldsbrewllc@gmail.com
Pink Poppi opens next week
The new boutique and gift shop Pink Poppi coming to 810 S. Van Buren Road in Eden. The boutique will cater to middle-aged women, 50 and up. The soft opening will take place today with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. More information will be coming soon about this newest Eden store.
Ingrid’s Cupcakes and Confections
What started as a specialty cupcakes business has blossomed into an enterprise that features a wide variety cakes and buttercream icing flavors, as well as hand-pressed butter mints, cookies, pies, cake pops, and more.
All of Ingrid’s products are made fresh to order, and with nothing more than is needed. Each and every cake is a custom creation based on your request. They are now located at 238 W. Kings Highway, Suite B in Eden. Call 336-635-9256 for more information.
Touch a Truck event coming soon
On Saturday, Aug. 21 from 10:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Touch a Truck will take place on Henry Street in Uptown Eden. All of the big trucks children marvel at will be on display. Come see police cars, fire trucks, military vehicles, construction trucks, public works trucks and equipment, rescue vehicles and more. We are asking attendees to bring school supply donations to help our students start the next school year out on a positive note. A full list of school supplies is available at www.exploreedennc.com We hope to see you there.
