Eden Business Briefs

All of Ingrid’s products are made fresh to order, and with nothing more than is needed. Each and every cake is a custom creation based on your request. They are now located at 238 W. Kings Highway, Suite B in Eden. Call 336-635-9256 for more information.

Touch a Truck event coming soon

On Saturday, Aug. 21 from 10:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Touch a Truck will take place on Henry Street in Uptown Eden. All of the big trucks children marvel at will be on display. Come see police cars, fire trucks, military vehicles, construction trucks, public works trucks and equipment, rescue vehicles and more. We are asking attendees to bring school supply donations to help our students start the next school year out on a positive note. A full list of school supplies is available at www.exploreedennc.com We hope to see you there.