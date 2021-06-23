Eden Business Briefs

Cockram named Economic Developer of the Year

Rockingham County Economic Development Director Leigh Cockram was awarded the North Carolina Economic Development Association Economic Developer of the Year for 2021 at this organization’s annual conference on June 9. More than $700 million in investment and over 1,000 jobs were created in Rockingham County in 2020. Mike Dougherty and Rockingham County Economic Development staff nominated Leigh for this prestigious award.

Area projects help N.C. win Gold Shovel

North Carolina has been named a national Gold Shovel Award winner for its accomplishments in development this year in the category of states with a population of 8-12 million. Two Rockingham County projects were among the state’s top 10 projects — Ontex and Nestle Purina.

Acrow Bridges needs workers

This Eden company is located at 406 Summit Road across from Gildan Yarns. They are seeking a forklift operator and laborers for day shift work from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pay is $15-$17 per hour with benefits. If you are interested, apply at careers@acrow.com

Burkes Outlet opens Thursday