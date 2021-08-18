Eden Business Briefs

The following Rockingham County companies are now hiring:

Gildan Yarns in Eden

This Eden company has available openings for a spinning operator, opening room operators, and a can hauler. Applications may be picked up on site and returned once completed. Gildan Yarns is located at 335 Summit Road in Eden.

Dyer’s Sheet Metal hiring HVAC position

Dyers is hiring an HVAC Technician at its 243 E. Hamilton Street location. Applicants should be HVAC certified or have at least one year of HVAC experience. Applicants should email or mail their resumes to DyersM@embarqmail.com or stop by their Hamilton Street office.

Bovone in Reidsville

Bovone is seeking a customer service specialist. Job duties include interacting with outside customers by phone and computer, receiving and entering orders into the CRM software, communicating with the home office in Italy, and other tasks. High school diploma/GED or higher education is required and candidates must be proficient in Word, Microsoft Outlook, Excel and Teams software. Hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Speedline hiring for machine operators