Eden Business Briefs

The following Rockingham County companies are now hiring:
Gildan Yarns in Eden
This Eden company has available openings for a spinning operator, opening room operators, and a can hauler. Applications may be picked up on site and returned once completed. Gildan Yarns is located at 335 Summit Road in Eden.
Dyer’s Sheet Metal hiring HVAC position
Dyers is hiring an HVAC Technician at its 243 E. Hamilton Street location. Applicants should be HVAC certified or have at least one year of HVAC experience. Applicants should email or mail their resumes to DyersM@embarqmail.com or stop by their Hamilton Street office.
Bovone in Reidsville
Bovone is seeking a customer service specialist. Job duties include interacting with outside customers by phone and computer, receiving and entering orders into the CRM software, communicating with the home office in Italy, and other tasks. High school diploma/GED or higher education is required and candidates must be proficient in Word, Microsoft Outlook, Excel and Teams software. Hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Speedline hiring for machine operators
This company is seeking two machine operators for general labor and offering positions for shipping and receiving positions. Applicants should contact Jason Burke at 336-520-6020. For more information, visit www.speedlinePVC.com.
Kalo Foods hiring for several positions
Kalo Foods is hiring for the following positions: Delivery driver for local grocery delivery and into Virginia, two entry-level part-time workers for Tues, Wed, Thursday from noon-4 p.m., and a part-time baker for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon-4 p.m. Interested parties should call or email Michael Cusato at 336-949-4802 or mcusato@kalofoods.com.
Aging, Disability and Transit Services
This Rockingham County organization is hiring a part-time bookkeeper position in its Reidsville office. The position will be 20-25 hours per week. Applicants should email csligh@adtsrc.org.
