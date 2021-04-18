Eden library's branch manager credits lifelong love of reading for ideal role

EDEN
Rebecca Smith, who manages the public library branch in Eden, is happy things are gradually becoming “normal” again with officials rescinding some COVID-19 restrictions and allowing people in the library again.
County libraries in Rockingham opened earlier this month with the same hours and operations in place prior to the start of the pandemic.
“It was strange when we were providing curbside (services) and the only people coming in were the students using the WiFi,” Smith said recently. “There were days we only had curbside activities.”
Although she has served as interim branch manager since Katherine Seaver retired in November, Smith was officially named to the position in January.
“I am really excited about being the branch manager,” the Eden native said.
County library director Michael Roche said Smith was the best fit for the role.
“She has been with the library for several years and was reference librarian and has served as interim branch manager twice before so she knows the library system,” Roche said. “She knows the people.”
Her love of reading since childhood makes Smith a natural for her new position.
Her parents, the Rev. Marcy Reid-Smith and Macon Charlie Smith Jr., formerly of Charlotte, moved to Eden when Marcy became pastor at North Spray Christian Church in 1982, two years before Rebecca was born. Reid-Smith retired in 2003 when Rebecca graduated from Morehead High School and the family moved to Greensboro.
Smith enrolled at UNC-Greensboro, earning her undergraduate degree in sociology in 2008 and her master’s degree in December 2010.
While in high school, Smith played clarinet in the band. During college, she was employed at Barnes and Noble, as well as Borders Book Store.
“I’ve been addicted to reading my whole life,” Smith admitted, noting she was a regular at Eden library’s Story Time with Miss Jacky as a child.
After college, she continued working at Borders until she became reference librarian for the five county libraries. Eventually, the Madison and Mayodan libraries combined into the Western Library, managed by Joan Waynick.
In August of 2011, Smith became reference librarian at the Eden library.
As reference librarian, she helped people find information and was responsible for the library’s website, ordered reference books and materials and purchased databases. She has also taught computer classes to help library patrons with their computer skills.
Reference librarians get a lot of questions, some simple, such as who starred in a certain movie or when someone died.
“Sometimes, we get questions that don’t have an answer and you have to try your best,” Smith said. One person who had read that if he ate peanut butter, he would live forever asked Smith to find that article, but she found nothing.
She also helped patrons find articles on microfilm. People from across the country call seeking obituaries and articles about family members. Some questions take longer to find while others are really quick, simply a Google search.
Of course, everything changed with the advent of COVID 19 last spring. The library stopped all programming, such as the children’s story hour, computer classes and Bingo for Bucks. People were not allowed to use meeting rooms.
Since no one was allowed in the library, the staff concentrated on “spring cleaning and moving things around while we were closed,” Smith said. They enlarged the teen area, created more displays, moved other displays around and reorganized the storage area.
The librarians provided curbside services such as copying and printing, checking out materials, scanning and faxing until mid-September.
When anyone wanted copies, they placed the originals in a bucket on a cart near the entrance and called inside to alert the staff. Then a staff member retrieved the material, took it inside, completed the transaction and returned it in the basket to the waiting patron.
“No contact with patrons was allowed during curbside,” Smith said, noting patrons called and requested the books they wanted to check out and the librarians pulled them and put them in the container.
“We had a lot of phone calls while we were closed,” Smith said. “We were answering the phones all day.”
While curbside services ended at 6 p.m., tables for WiFi connections were set aside inside from noon to 9 p.m. for students so the librarians shifted their work schedules to accommodate those hours.
In mid September, the libraries re-opened to the public on a limited basis. Anyone wanting access rang a bell and were asked the COVID questions. Only 25 people were allowed in the building at once; they were limited to an hour unless they were doing school work or job searches.
Starting last week, the doors are no longer locked so patrons no longer have to ring the door bell and are not limited on the time they spend in the facility.
“People can stay inside as long as they want as long as they wear their masks,” Smith said, noting there is no limit for using the computers although only half the computers are available to comply with distancing requirements. Patrons also are asked to regard the social distancing rule as they use the library.
Some limited programming is returning and the meeting rooms are available for public use.
Take Home Story packets still are available for pre-school and elementary age school students to pick up at the desk. Plans call for the Artist of the Month to resume in May.
When she’s not working, in addition to reading science fiction and fantasy novels, Smith enjoys watching movies. She also visits her parents in Greensboro, often attending New Garden Friends Meeting with them. Other times, Smith travels to Greenville where her sister, Dr. Raychel Smith, is professor of the school of music at East Carolina University.
She also enjoys promoting the library at events like River Fest. However, her favorite pastime is playing with and caring for Alonso, the Australian shepherd mix she adopted in February of 2013 from the Rockingham County Animal Shelter.
“I am looking to the future and looking forward to starting programs back and getting more people into the library,” Smith said.