Eden library's branch manager credits lifelong love of reading for ideal role

“We had a lot of phone calls while we were closed,” Smith said. “We were answering the phones all day.”

While curbside services ended at 6 p.m., tables for WiFi connections were set aside inside from noon to 9 p.m. for students so the librarians shifted their work schedules to accommodate those hours.

In mid September, the libraries re-opened to the public on a limited basis. Anyone wanting access rang a bell and were asked the COVID questions. Only 25 people were allowed in the building at once; they were limited to an hour unless they were doing school work or job searches.

Starting last week, the doors are no longer locked so patrons no longer have to ring the door bell and are not limited on the time they spend in the facility.

“People can stay inside as long as they want as long as they wear their masks,” Smith said, noting there is no limit for using the computers although only half the computers are available to comply with distancing requirements. Patrons also are asked to regard the social distancing rule as they use the library.

Some limited programming is returning and the meeting rooms are available for public use.