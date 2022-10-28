Eden man arrested on drugs and prostitution charges at Klyce Street Landing

EDEN — Police arrested a 47-year-old local man at a public park here on Thursday on charges of selling illegal drugs and engaging in prostitution.
Eden Police Department investigators, in concert with the Rockingham County District Attorney's Office, arrested Scottie Thomas Eanes at Klyce Street Landing, a park along the Dan River, on the following charges: one felony count of sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance; one felony count of maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance; one felony county of selling/delivering a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a public park; one felony county of possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV controlled substance; one misdemeanor count of soliciting prostitution; one misdemeanor count of engaging in prostitution; and one misdemeanor count of maintaining a vehicle for prostitution.
Facebook images of Eanes and his family show the married Eanes enjoying his children and grandchildren at graduations and other family celebrations.
Eanes appeared this week before a Rockingham County magistrate who issued he be held on a $750,000 secured bond in the Rockingham County Detention Facility. Eanes is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 3.