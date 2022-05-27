Former Rockingham County School Board chairman charged with second degree rape

Eanes resigned from the school board in January 2015, according to the Greensboro News & Record. He represented the county's District 6, which includes northwestern Eden, off and on beginning in 1997, the newspaper reported.

The former minister of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Eden, Eanes told the board in 2015 that he resigned in order to devote more time to Unity Baptist Church, which he was developing at the time.

Another News & Record news article from 2004 highlighted Eanes with other Rockingham County pastors as they constructed a homeless shelter.