Former Rockingham County School Board chairman charged with second degree rape

EDEN — Rockingham County Sheriff's Office investigators charged a Baptist pastor who is a former Rockingham County School Board chairman with second degree rape on Thursday, officials said in a Friday news release.
James Jeffery Eanes, 66, of 512 Carolyn Court North, was arrested and charged by RCSO Detective G. Staley as part of an ongoing investigation, officials said in the release.
The sheriff's office provided no details about the victim, the date on which the alleged crime took place or where it happened.
Eanes is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility in Wentworth on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 8, officials said.
Eanes resigned from the school board in January 2015, according to the Greensboro News & Record. He represented the county's District 6, which includes northwestern Eden, off and on beginning in 1997, the newspaper reported.
The former minister of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Eden, Eanes told the board in 2015 that he resigned in order to devote more time to Unity Baptist Church, which he was developing at the time.
Another News & Record news article from 2004 highlighted Eanes with other Rockingham County pastors as they constructed a homeless shelter.
An Eden native, Eanes worked most recently as an auctioneer and owner of Jeff Eanes Auctions in Eden.
Eanes earned a master's degree in Christian Ministry from the Southern Baptist School of Biblical Studies in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1986, according to Eanes' online biography.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.