Eden News Briefs

Save-A-Lot Food Store will Stay Open in Eden
This Eden store will remain open and is ready to serve your grocery shopping needs.
Stop by their 640 S. Van Buren Road location for dairy, frozen foods, grocery and other items.
They are open 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. seven days per week.
You can reach them at 336-627-9555.
Platinum Kutz Beauty Salon and Barber Shop Now Open
This newest Eden salon and barber shop is now open next to the former Belk building in Eden. Owner Tim Dickerson is a veteran who has opened a beautiful facility in the new Eden Venture Business Park. All styles are offered here, so stop by and learn more about this new business. Call them at 336-417-7224 or visit www.platinumkutz.style to schedule an appointment.
Now Hiring
If you want to start off 2021 on the best note and need employment, check out Eden employers who are now hiring:
Night Owl National Stoneworks
This company is a granite and quartz fabrication center located in the former K-Mart building on Meadow Road. They are hiring electricians, electricians’ helpers, granite polishers, CNC machine operators, forklift operators, finish carpenters, sheetrock workers and framers.
Visit www.noncstoneworks.com/careers or call 888-283-6303 for more information.
Eden Venture Business Park
The former Eden Mall is under new management. The building is being painted and the facility's outside appearance has been improved dramatically. The new owner is seeking professional and light industrial tenants. They will build to suit your needs. Visit www.edenventurebusinesspark.com for more information and to apply.
Gildan Yarns
Gildan is seeking machine electricians, spinning and carding technicians, spinning and carding operators, and can haulers. There are some day shift positions, but the majority of these openings are for the night shift. Most are 12-hour shifts on a 2-2-3 schedule. For more information, visit their 335 Summit Road facility.
Weil-McLain
This Eden company currently has openings for two manufacturing engineers and one purchasing agent. In addition, they have 25 open full-time hourly positions, including assembly, material handling and machine operators. Visit www.weil-mclain.com/careers for more information.
Armor Express
The facility has openings for a ballistic sewer, carrier and ballistic spread and cut, packout clerk, customer service representative, customer service supervisor, ballistic pad prep, warehouse clerk, carrier sewer and ballistic material handler. Applicants should apply by visiting armorexpress.com under Resources<Careers.
