Eden News Briefs

Visit www.noncstoneworks.com/careers or call 888-283-6303 for more information.

Eden Venture Business Park

The former Eden Mall is under new management. The building is being painted and the facility's outside appearance has been improved dramatically. The new owner is seeking professional and light industrial tenants. They will build to suit your needs. Visit www.edenventurebusinesspark.com for more information and to apply.

Gildan Yarns

Gildan is seeking machine electricians, spinning and carding technicians, spinning and carding operators, and can haulers. There are some day shift positions, but the majority of these openings are for the night shift. Most are 12-hour shifts on a 2-2-3 schedule. For more information, visit their 335 Summit Road facility.

Weil-McLain

This Eden company currently has openings for two manufacturing engineers and one purchasing agent. In addition, they have 25 open full-time hourly positions, including assembly, material handling and machine operators. Visit www.weil-mclain.com/careers for more information.

Armor Express

The facility has openings for a ballistic sewer, carrier and ballistic spread and cut, packout clerk, customer service representative, customer service supervisor, ballistic pad prep, warehouse clerk, carrier sewer and ballistic material handler. Applicants should apply by visiting armorexpress.com under Resources<Careers.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.