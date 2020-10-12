Emails to and from Secretary Cohen reveal NC’s early steps to prepare for the pandemic

“The fact that they shut, you know, the way that they shut down for an economic superpower, that was like, ‘oh, my goodness,’” Cohen said. “And you just saw how quickly it escalated from that.”

The emails show Cohen and DHHS started working with county health departments to monitor possible COVID-19 cases in early February.

As part of that effort, the emails show, DHHS communications staff wrote two draft messages they sent to Cohen for final approval on Feb. 7 that would be given to local health departments to send to reporters who asked questions about possible cases of the virus in their communities.

One pre-written answer was about instructions to travelers who may need to self-monitor. The second was for local health departments to give to reporters who ask about patients being investigated for possibly having the virus: