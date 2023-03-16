EMBRACE THE MADNESS: Why not get off the couch and go watch some March Madness in person? The first session at the Greensboro Coliseum starts at 12:40 p.m. Friday with Xavier battling Kennesaw State, followed by Iowa State vs. either Pitt or Mississippi State. Starting at 7:10 p.m., the second session will be punctuated by raucous chants of “Go Big Blue!” as Kentucky faces Providence, followed by Kansas State vs. Montana State. Sunday’s games feature the two winners from each session. Last we checked, tickets on Stubhub were $12 for the Friday afternoon games and $40 for the evening games. (Go Big Blue!) Sunday’s game times have yet to be announced, and ticket prices will depend on the fate of the Wildcats on Friday.