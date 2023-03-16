EMBRACE THE MADNESS: Why not get off the couch and go watch some March Madness in person? The first session at the Greensboro Coliseum starts at 12:40 p.m. Friday with Xavier battling Kennesaw State, followed by Iowa State vs. either Pitt or Mississippi State. Starting at 7:10 p.m., the second session will be punctuated by raucous chants of “Go Big Blue!” as Kentucky faces Providence, followed by Kansas State vs. Montana State. Sunday’s games feature the two winners from each session. Last we checked, tickets on Stubhub were $12 for the Friday afternoon games and $40 for the evening games. (Go Big Blue!) Sunday’s game times have yet to be announced, and ticket prices will depend on the fate of the Wildcats on Friday.
EMBRACE THE MADNESS
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 10,065-square-foot home borders the Blue Ridge Parkway and Biltmore Estate equestrian trails.
One of the blue bloods of college basketball and its rabid fans will be invading Greensboro as part of March Madness. It’s just not the blue b…
A bill that aims to end the stalemate over a vacant seat on the Guilford County Board of Education cleared the state Senate Wednesday afternoo…
Five from the ACC, which includes Duke and N.C. State, make it to the NCAA Tournament; Wake Forest doesn't make NIT field
North Carolina, Wake Forest, Clemson do not make NCAA Tournament field; Tar Heels choose not to play in NIT
Greensboro Police Department are investigating an armed robbery Saturday night of a grocery store.