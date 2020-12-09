Emergency commissioners meeting
YOUNGSVILLE — The town's defiant Christmas parade began with whooping police sirens, and state Rep. Lisa Stone Barnes waving to the crowd from…
The UNCG alumna had been the nursing school dean since 2013.
The project includes 172 apartments, space for a grocery store and other retail, a dog park, walkable internal streets and a unique “linear green” space that will serve as a recreational and activity area for residents.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is instituting a modified stay-at-home order to help curb the recent surge of coronavirus cases and hospitaliza…
If you're eligible, you can get money from the state to help offset costs associated with parenting during the pandemic.
GREENSBORO — After nearly two years of uncertainty, Bennett College has a new accreditor.
Greensboro council passes ordinance backing up mayor's COVID-19 enforcement order. The item was last-minute addition to the agenda.
The city will have the right to assess a civil penalty of $100 for every person found at a business or in an office that exceeds the occupancy limits imposed.
Braxton Alexander, 13, of Oak Ridge, appears in the holiday film, "Christmas on the Square," starring Dolly Parton and Christine Baranski.
GRAHAM — A judge denied a motion Wednesday to ban the Rev. Greg Drumwright from Alamance County property.
Ruger to add 60 jobs at Mayodan firearms plant; Rockingham commissioners expected to approve tax incentive worth up to $234,799
Salaries for the new jobs are expected to average $44,033 per year.