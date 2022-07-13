Enjoy flavor of quiche Lorraine without the effort of making the crust

Bastille Day, July 14, always brings memories for me of a creamy, flavorful quiche Lorraine. A true quiche Lorraine has bacon and cheese. I decided to make a quick one using breadcrumbs for the crust instead of pastry. You can still enjoy the flavor without the effort of making the crust.
To speed cooking, I cooked the bacon and then the onions in the microwave. The active time for making the quiche is only a few minutes. The quiche then bakes in the oven for 25 minutes.
Helpful hints
- You can use cooked bacon found in the market such as Boar’s Head brand.