GREENSBORO — College basketball fans need to get their fill of having the ACC men's and women's tournaments as well as the NCAA men's first and second rounds here on consecutive weeks.

Bidding for the ACC and NCAA men's tournaments has grown increasingly competitive, particularly after both organizations chose in the early 2000s to spread the wealth even though the coliseum remains one of the largest neutral-site basketball arenas in the country.

The Greensboro Coliseum's ability to successfully host those tournaments over the years "is a unicorn in that we're the only one in the country who has accomplished this, and we take a lot of pride in that," said Richard Beard, president and chief executive of the Greensboro Sports Foundation.

Feeling blue Fans cheer during the matchup between North Carolina and Boston College on the second day of the ACC championships in 2015.

The return of the tournaments is a by-product of the NCAA and ACC honoring their commitments to the coliseum from March 2020 when both events were among the first prominent sports cancellations from the pandemic.

"The NCAA was very gracious in bringing the first and second rounds back to us sooner than had been expected," Beard said. "It may have been a make-up for 2020, but it's been good for us to be able to dust off the playbook from 2020."

Yet, Beard acknowledged it may be several years before history repeats itself.

The ACC has committed to having Greensboro host the men's tournament at least twice over a 10-year period.

Meanwhile, the NCAA has grown comfortable adding Columbia and Greenville, S.C., to its Southeast rotation for the NCAA first and second rounds.

Charlotte's Spectrum Center will serve as the first- and second-round host in 2024, along with Raleigh's PNC Arena in 2025.

"I don't know if the NCAA has any set pattern, but it could be 2027 or 2028 before it comes back," Beard said. "We won't have the luxury of the NCAA placing its events here with when we host the men's ACC tournament and have everything in place.

"We will always put in a bid, but the NCAA's timeframe is much longer in terms of host site selections."

****

Next week's ACC Men's Tournament comes with a sobering reality check: single-game tickets are available for every round for the first time ever at the Greensboro Coliseum.

That available, however, is not unexpected given a 15-team tournament since the mid-2010s has served to ease, if not remove, the scarcity of getting tickets.

There was a time not long ago when tickets were among the hardest to get in all of U.S. sports, typically requiring memberships costing thousands of dollars in booster club fees just for the chance.

Heading into the 2023 event, the coliseum has hosted 63 NCAA men’s tournament games — fifth most of any facility. That total will rise to 69 upon the conclusion of the two rounds.

Beard and other Greensboro hospitality officials expressed confidence that Greensboro's rich history of hosting the ACC and NCAA men's tournaments, 29th and 14th, respectively, will keep the venerable venue top in contention for future games.

"Our big advantage is that we have more seats than anyone else, and the NCAA certainly doesn't have a problem selling a lot of tickets," Beard said. "They know what kind of crowds they're going to have if Duke, North Carolina, N.C. State or Wake Forest are here or Charlotte."

As far as the women's tournament, Beard said the ACC "wants to be here."

"That doesn't mean they won't rotate it occasionally, perhaps every four years," he explained, "but the ACC's women's basketball committee feels very comfortable here because we don't differentiate between the women's and men's hosting efforts."

Henri Fourrier, president of the Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau, said all three tournaments "provide a welcome boost to our local hospitality industry and further strengthen our longtime relationship with the ACC and NCAA."

The coliseum and, by extension, the city's track record in hosting these tournaments has been able to attract other large-scale events, from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships (2011, 2015, 2020) to the USA Gymnastics Championships (2015, 2018).

"We're told time and time again that our services exceed expectations," Fourier said, "and that's a real credit to the coliseum staff and volunteers."

****

Not only is the Greensboro Coliseum handling first- and second-round men's NCAA Tournament basketball games, but also the NCAA Division III swimming and diving championships the same week.

According to Beard, "there actually tends to be a bigger economic impact from Division III than Division I because most times, you don't see parents and families coming along, whereas parents and families do tend to show up when it's a love of the sport atmosphere."

Beard admitted the unsuccessful attempt to persuade the Atlantic Coast Conference to keep its headquarters here rather than move to Charlotte still bore some socioeconomic fruit by the end of the self-reflection assessment.

"It was an opportunity to step back to really look at what we have in Greensboro," Beard said. "It also reenforced to us that the Greensboro Coliseum is the most storied neutral arena for college basketball in the country."

Beard said there are people who "challenge me on that statement, saying it's really Madison Square Garden. But its history is built around professional basketball, whereas Greensboro stands out because it has hosted the ACC Tournament so many times and created so many lasting memories for most, if not, all of its members."

Beard said ACC fans, despite having the option of intermittently attending the tournament in Brooklyn or Washington D.C. in recent years, "still gravitate to Greensboro because the Greensboro experience is totally different."

NCAA TOURNAMENT (copy) Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski hangs his head in defeat to unheralded Lehigh in a 2012 NCAA tournament game at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Beard said there is a direct connection between the historic success of the ACC and NCAA tournaments with the arrival and thriving of the U.S. Figure Skating and U.S. Gymnastics championships, the AAU Junior Olympics and national swimming and diving championships.

The typically 10-day Junior Olympics, the largest multisport youth event in the U.S., is projected to generate 34,000 room nights during when it starts in late July.

"We've proven to be able to handle these major basketball championship events and do it very well, including three major weeks in a row," Beard said. "That has led us to gaining a sterling reputation with national organizing committees and governing bodies. They know that not only do we have the facilities, but also the volunteers to make it all work."

Todd McFall, a sports economist at Wake Forest University, said as prestigious as hosting the ACC and NCAA tournaments, Greensboro "always got a nominal direct economic benefit that weren’t driving entrepreneurs to make investments."

"The economic activity created from these events isn’t big enough to warrant taking risks. Greensboro wouldn’t look that different from the way it does now if the ACC or NCAA had never been played there."

Still, McFall said the reputation that coliseum officials and the city built over the years handling ACC and NCAA events spilled over into other types of entertainment. xxx

"Greensboro will forever be an important part of college basketball," McFall said.