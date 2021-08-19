Sports gambling in N.C. one step closer to being a sure thing

Licensees could offer betting as soon as January on college, professional and some amateur sports, including game outcomes and others not based on final scores. The operators could also set up an in-person betting location within or near a professional sports arena or where a pro golf event is held annually.

The legislature’s fiscal staff, looking at one version of the bill, estimated the combined annual total collected could range from $8 million to $24 million.

Sen. Jim Burgin, a Harnett County Republican, voted against the bill. “It produces very little money and it targets young people,” he said before Wednesday's preliminary floor vote.

John Rustin, the executive director of the North Carolina Family Policy Council, said Thursday that the bill would mark a major expansion of state-sanctioned gambling that will create more problem gamblers, which in turn harms families. He spoke against the bill in Senate committees.

The population will be “overcome with advertisements and promotions that are pushing, pushing, pushing gambling on our citizenry,” Rustin said.

An amendment approved Wednesday would put aside $1 million toward addressing gambling addiction.

It's unusual for Senate Republican leaders to advance a measure to the floor for a vote that doesn't have the support of a majority of GOP colleagues. Senate leader Phil Berger of Eden, who was among the Republicans voting for the bill, said after Thursday's vote that the sports wagering bill had been discussed for a while, and “I felt like it was important for us to go ahead and allow the chamber to work its will.”