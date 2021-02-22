Enrollment in concealed-carry classes remain steady

The state provides the core curriculum of the course, but how it is taught varies. In Saucier's classes, students learn by doing.

"I like to do a lot skits or put people in different scenarios. You be this person, I'll be this person and here is what is happening, now what do you do," he said. "It takes a little longer, but it produces a much better student."

By putting people through difficult scenarios, Saucier added, he is able to reinforce something the course doesn't always emphasize — when it is actually OK to use a firearm in the name of self-defense.

"What are smaller alternatives to the use of different weapons — we call it in law enforcement less-lethal weapons — because a firearm is not always the right tool for the job," he said. "If you take a car to a mechanic he has a lot of tools in his tool box to work on your car, you don't want him to just get out there with a big hammer and beating your car into submission to work. When it comes to safety — your safety, my safety, the safety of by-standers — a firearm is not always the right answer or right tool for every job."