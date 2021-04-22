12-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren hopes for 'awesome' win

“The first thing I came up with, sitting at my piano, was, ‘I want you to know that you’re seen,’ she said, breaking briefly into an a cappella performance. “It’s so simple but it’s so profound, because we all want to be seen.”

The song became an integral part of the movie, heard in its translated version over the closing scene. Filmmaker Ponti gladly gives credit to Warren, who approached him in 2019 before “The Life Ahead” went into production with Ponti’s legendary mother.

“I hadn’t even considered having a song in the movie,” he said. “She had gotten ahold of the script and something clicked for her. So when something clicks for Diane Warren, you just say, ‘Absolutely, I would love a song in my movie because Diane Warren is a great artist.’”

When Warren came to his Los Angeles-area home early last year to introduce her creation, she was wearing a cast from a household accident, recalled Ponti, a writer as well as stage and screen director.

“With her broken hand and her guitar, she sang the song in my living room,” he said, recalling it as a “a very bright day” in the up-and-down experience of bringing a movie to fruition.