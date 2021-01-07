20 things to look forward to from the world of pop culture in 2021

Among the year's most eagerly awaited novels is “Klara and the Sun” by 2017 Nobel Prize winner for literature Kazuo Ishiguro, who also wrote "Never Let Me Go" and "The Remains of the Day." Klara is described as an “Artificial Friend” who is waiting inside a store for someone to purchase her. You can read all about it in March.

Colin Kaepernick's docudrama

Hopes are high that this biopic from Kaepernick and director Ava DuVernay will be done in time for a 2021 premiere. "Colin in Black & White" will cover the teen years of the man who'd grow up to become an NFL star and activist. Jaden Michael will play Kaepernick, while Mary-Louise Parker and Nick Offerman are set to portray his adoptive mother and father.

Novel multitasking

You know Stacey Abrams as a former candidate for governor of Georgia and the current leader of the fight against voter suppression. But did you know she's also a romance writer who is switching to political thrillers for her latest book, "While Justice Sleeps," which is out in March?It's about a young law clerk who is plunged into controversy and conspiracy when the Supreme Court justice she works for has a health crisis.

Journalism gets the Wes Anderson treatment