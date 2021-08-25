5 Guilford County arts groups awarded Residency at the Hyers

GREENSBORO — Five Guilford County-based theater, music and dance groups have been named the first recipients of the Residency at the Hyers program.
Creative Greensboro, the city's office of arts and culture, announced the five groups on Wednesday.
Triad Playwrights Theatre, Actors of All Abilities, Drama is Life Productions Inc., Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet and Catchfire Collective will take up residency in the Stephen D. Hyers Theater in the Greensboro Cultural Center from November to May 2022.
The groups will receive rent-free access to the 88-set black box theater at the cultural center, 200 N. Davie St.
They will create and premiere dramatic, musical and dance productions.
“Being able to create high impact work in Greensboro without worrying about rental costs has made a world of difference to our organization," Kyle Kostenko of Catchfire Collective said in Wednesday's announcement. "We are so pleased that Creative Greensboro has seen the value of our work."
The Residency at the Hyers program joins several other new initiatives offered by Creative Greensboro that are all focused on realizing the full potential of the Greensboro Cultural Center and providing support to a broader segment of the creative community,” city Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deals, who oversees Creative Greensboro, said in the announcement.
“The Greensboro Cultural Center has long been a place that provides critical support to creative organizations," Deal said "These programs will bring in new and diverse individuals, organizations, and audiences into the space.”
• Triad Playwrights Theatre has been performing full-length plays by local writers since 2017. It will be in residency from Oct. 11-24 to produce a hilarious, heartwarming comedy, “Dr. Ranch vs the Aliens!” by Kernersville’s Scott Icenhower.
• Actors of All Abilities is a group of energetic, enthusiastic and highly creative performers that collaboratively create theatrical pieces which both entertain their audiences and celebrate all abilities.
Its residency will begin Oct. 25. From Nov. 5-7, see the newest theatrical delight their imaginations have concocted.
• Drama is Life Productions Inc.’s residency will be April 4-7. It will present “Simply Langston! The Life & Times of Poet Laureate Langston Hughes,” featuring the Langston Hughes Jazz Band Ensemble.
• Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet’s residency will be April 11-17, when it presents its Spring Revival.
The program will present excerpts from its stage and film repertoire as well as feature guest artists from in and around the Greensboro community.
• Catchfire Collective will be in residence April 25 to May 8 to present “I am a shadow… the true self."
These are three choreographed performances of Jamaican-born composer Elanor Alberga’s “Dancing with the Shadow.” Featuring early-career dancers from Greensboro and Winston-Salem, the 90-minute program also includes choreography for Philip Cashian’s “Dark Inventions,” David Lang’s “cheating, lying, stealing,” and Roshanne Etezady’s “Damaged Goods.”
For details on upcoming performances, including how to purchase tickets, go to the link on creativegreensboro.com.