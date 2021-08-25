5 Guilford County arts groups awarded Residency at the Hyers

GREENSBORO — Five Guilford County-based theater, music and dance groups have been named the first recipients of the Residency at the Hyers program.

Creative Greensboro, the city's office of arts and culture, announced the five groups on Wednesday.

Triad Playwrights Theatre, Actors of All Abilities, Drama is Life Productions Inc., Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet and Catchfire Collective will take up residency in the Stephen D. Hyers Theater in the Greensboro Cultural Center from November to May 2022.

The groups will receive rent-free access to the 88-set black box theater at the cultural center, 200 N. Davie St.

They will create and premiere dramatic, musical and dance productions.

“Being able to create high impact work in Greensboro without worrying about rental costs has made a world of difference to our organization," Kyle Kostenko of Catchfire Collective said in Wednesday's announcement. "We are so pleased that Creative Greensboro has seen the value of our work."