7 best movies starring the great, versatile Morgan Freeman

If you grew up in the 1970s, there's a good chance you think of Morgan Freeman as a hippie who dug words, man.

Long before Freeman became an Oscar winner, God and the narrator of virtually every documentary you've ever seen (and before accusations tarnished his image), he was Easy Reader on PBS' "The Electric Company." A "Sesame Street" for older kids, it featured Freeman as a vampire who liked vegetables and as a vaguely hippie-ish guy who taught children how to pronounce and spell words.

He's transformed his career in the nearly five decades since, biding his time until his smooth voice and dignified aspect — which made him seem godlike even before he was actually cast as God in "Bruce Almighty" — captured Hollywood's attention.

The movie that finally did it in 1987 was "Street Smart." Freeman's casting seems outside of the box, viewed from the vantage point of a 129-credit career filled with judges, vice presidents and other take-charge types, but it was a go-to part for Black actors: a pimp.

The unexpected calm and elegance that Freeman brought to that all-too-expected role probably gave him a leg up, because since then, Freeman has regularly made two or three — or, in 2005, eight — projects a year.