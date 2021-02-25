7 extraordinary Carey Mulligan performances that aren't about her 'hotness'

Carey Mulligan has been in the news for other reasons, but let's talk about how quickly she's made an impressive number of fine movies.

An Oscar front-runner for starring in Emerald Fennell's "Promising Young Woman," Mulligan touched off controversy when she objected to what she saw as a critic's claim she wasn't "hot enough" to play a woman who turns the tables on men who pick her up in bars, thinking they can take advantage of her. That led to an apology from Variety, which published the review, and to a critics' group awkwardly defending their colleague.

Hotness aside, the thing that shouldn't get lost is how extraordinary Mulligan is in the film, and she's been in a lot of them since she made her debut as a whiny teenager in 2005's "Pride and Prejudice." In addition to a bunch of TV, she has made nearly two dozen movies, which may be news to many fans since a lot of those titles barely registered.

Mulligan's taste has not been for blockbusters. Even when she's in a movie that might have a shot at making money — "Drive," opposite Ryan Gosling, in which she humanized that chilly drama — it's odd enough that it misses the (box office) mark.