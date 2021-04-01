7 of the best opening credits in movie history

They’re the first thing in a movie and they’re packed with information, but we rarely know much about them.

Opening credit sequences can give us a sense of tone, subject and themes. They can essentially teach us how to watch a film, like the Polaroid photo that “undevelops” in the backward “Memento,” the spoken credits in the book-burning drama “Fahrenheit 451” or the stately “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” sequence that forces us to scan the shifting screen for minute details. They also can introduce a cast of characters, as in the opening of “Murder by Death.”

If you’re a fan of credits, a dangerous place to visit is the Art of the Title website (artofthetitle.com). Its writers collect and analyze credits — for TV as well as movies. If you have a favorite, you will probably find it there, then spend hours checking out dozens of others (they also pick an annual top 10).