8 times that music saved 2020 — from DaBaby to 'The Blessing'

"We are in love with — we eat, drink and breathe — traditional gospel quartet (music)," says lead singer James Morgan, who is joined in the Sons by brothers Dwayne and Walter Jr. as well as Ronnie Smith and DaQuantae Johnson. "I cannot think of any other group — no matter what style of music it is — that I would want to be apart of outside of the Sons of the Soul Survivors."

The Vallejo band celebrated their 50th anniversary by releasing a terrific new studio album back in July "Songs We'll Always Sing — A Tribute to the Pilgrim Jubilees," which is recommended listening for anyone trying to deal with the pandemic blues.

Patti has the Power

"People Have the Power" has stood as one of music's most empowering political anthems basically since it was released as the first single from Patti Smith's fifth studio album, 1988's "Dream of Life." It never goes out of fashion, yet there are times when its message — calling for people to take responsibility for their lives and the world they live in — rings a bit more loudly than others.