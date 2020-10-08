9 spooky new shows to watch this fall

How to watch: New episodes of the 10-episode show premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern. Seven episodes are available now.

"The Third Day." Jude Law and Naomie Harris star in this "Resident Evil"-type survivor-horror limited series told in two parts, "Summer" and "Winter." The show, which has been compared to "The Wicker Man" and "Midsommar," follows a man named Sam in "Summer" as he rescues a girl and takes her to a secluded island where locals are preparing for a creepy festival. In "Winter," struggling single mother Helen goes to the same island with her two daughters, seeking answers.

How to watch: New episodes of the six-episode show debut on HBO and HBO Max on Mondays at 9 p.m. Three episodes are available now.

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond." The show is a new spinoff series of everyone's favorite zombie series, "The Walking Dead." Featuring new faces, it picks up 10 years after the apocalypse with the first generation to come of age in a new world. Two seasons of 10 episodes each are planned.