'A special place': Years later, Greensboro's Tanger Center ready for its moment

Before Thursday’s concert, the Tanger Center had hosted a few private live-streamed events: symphony performances and Market America conventions.

Thursday is not its grand opening, though.

Tanger Center staff and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro plan a formal dedication ceremony in the fall, as part of a weeklong community celebration.

It will include a gala donor reception and several live entertainment events

Walker Sanders, Community Foundation president, will be among those attending Thursday’s concert.

The foundation convened the task force that began center planning in February 2012.

Having an internationally acclaimed artist from Greensboro such as Giddens makes the first public event there even more special, Sanders said.

“A lot of people have worked very hard to make this possible,” Sanders said via text. “We look forward to celebrating this accomplishment later this fall when bringing people together for that type of gathering can be done safely.”