ACM nominee engineer Gena Johnson crafts hit records

A year after his death from COVID-19 complications, Prine is still a big part of Johnson’s life. She easily recounts funny stories of the witty and wise songwriter, who adored Johnson’s tiny Chihuahua mix breed pup named June. June slept in a little doggie bed under Johnson’s mixing board while she worked on an upcoming Prine live project.

“I actually had tears in my eyes when we were recording because it just felt special,” Johnson said. “I didn’t think it was the last time that John would record anything.”

The Mankato, Minn.-native came to Nashville after college to work as an intern in a studio, slowly moving up the rungs by learning just about any job there was to do in a studio. Her first big break was working with Michael Wagener, a producer and engineer who has worked with Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Skid Row and many other hard rock bands. He showed her a lot of the technical skills and concepts of audio engineering.

She then started working with Folds, who was running the historic RCA Studio A on Music Row, where Dolly Parton had first cut “Jolene.” Later Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb took over the studio and has continued its legacy, with Johnson by his side for several of the albums he’s produced, including Stapleton’s 2020 record “Starting Over,” which is nominated for album of the year at the ACM Awards.