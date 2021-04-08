ACOBE Fest goes virtual, expands this year

Lee holds an undergraduate degree from UNCG in music education, and a master’s degree in adult education from N.C. A&T.

A Grammy Award-nominated vocal music educator, he works with Penn Griffin School for the Arts in a partnership with the national nonprofit organization Notes for Notes.

At Penn Griffin, he helps to create and design a modern music production course/magnet program, to bring a new contemporary music education model to the public education system.

Running virtually over Zoom for now, the program at Penn Griffin has provided 136 youths with keyboards and microphones and partnered them with producers across the country, he said.

Lee started ACOBE Fest while he was the choral teacher at Western Guilford High School.

He gathered 45 of his students for a community choir, adding 15 more students, teachers, faculty, staff, parents and community members.

“Youth were leaders in building the festival beside me,” Lee said “I put my focus on building a community choir to be an example of unity.”

By last year, the community choir had grown to 250 people “to come together in unity and celebrate Black culture through song,” he said.