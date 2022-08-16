Actor, comedian George Lopez to appear at Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — Actor and stand-up comedian George Lopez will perform Jan. 13 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TangerCenter.com. Prices were not announced in Tuesday's news release.

Lopez can be seen in his Netflix original comedy special, "We’ll Do It For Half," which premiered globally over the summer.

Last year, Lopez was on tour nationwide for his stand-up comedy, "The Wall World." He also completed his tour for "The Comedy Get Down," along with Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer. The comedians debuted their BET scripted comedy series based on the tour.

Lopez has been featured in four HBO specials, "The Wall" in August 2017, "It’s Not Me, It’s You" in 2012, GRAMMY-nominated Best Comedy Album "Tall, Dark and Chicano" in 2009, and "America's Mexican" in 2007.

"Lopez Tonight," a late-night television talk show on TBS, also ran for two seasons. It represented Lopez's return to series television after co-creating, writing, producing, and starring in Warner Bros. Television's groundbreaking hit sitcom "George Lopez," which ran for six seasons on ABC.

"George Lopez" remains a hit with viewers in syndication on both broadcast stations and cable's Nick at Nite, ranking as one of the top-rated shows on the network and among the top five comedies and top 20 weekly programs in syndication.