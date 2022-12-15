After 23 years, Features and Entertainment Editor Kim Mills is leaving the News & Record

Dear Readers,

I’m sad to say that this is my last week at the News & Record. After 23 years, I’m moving on.

Greensboro is the first place (since where I grew up) that has felt like home. During my time at the paper, I met my husband. Between 2003 and 2008, we got married, bought a house and had a son.

I have photos of my son in the newsroom at the Market Street building. He’s a talker like me, so he would make his rounds to visit my co-workers (aka my friends). One afternoon when photographer Lynn Hey knew he was coming to visit, she bought popsicles for him to hand out on his rounds. He was so excited to be a little delivery man.

I share this to say that the people at the News & Record have become more like family through the years, and I feel very lucky to have found that.

Work-wise, I’ve edited stories, written headlines and photo captions, designed pages for News, Features and Sports, written stories and columns and most recently, planned content for all the features sections. I especially loved choosing recipes for the Wednesday Savor section. I never included a recipe that I wouldn’t cook myself.

I appreciate all the feedback I’ve gotten from you, the readers, through the years. Even the emails and phone calls saying you didn’t like something or that I had made a mistake because, hey, that meant you were reading it! And it gave me a chance to learn and get better.

I have enjoyed trying to provide you with things to do and see, and I’m grateful if I got to be a small part of your lives.

Landmark, BH Media and Lee Enterprises have signed my checks, but it was you, the readers, that I was working for. And I’ll miss you.

Sincerely,

Kim Mills

Features and Entertainment Editor