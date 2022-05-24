After two years of pandemic delays, the Greensboro Pride Festival will return

GREENSBORO — After two years of pandemic-related postponements, the Greensboro Pride Festival will return on Sept. 18.

This year’s event will celebrate the festival’s 15th anniversary.

The festival is the headlining event for Alternative Resources of the Triad, a nonprofit organization. Alternative Resources of the Triad aims to improve the emotional and social wellbeing of LGBTQIA2+ individuals in Greensboro by promoting inclusivity and building resources, safe spaces and social events.

“We are excited to once again celebrate all things 'pride' in downtown Greensboro,” Chair Brian Coleman said in Tuesday's announcement. “We have been devastated to cancel the past two years, but can’t wait to see thousands of people downtown once again in a setting that celebrates our city’s diversity.”

The last Greensboro Pride Festival held in 2019 drew an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 people. In addition to being the largest crowd in festival history, the event featured 160 vendors and 40 performers — about 95% of them local.

Entry to the festival is free and open to the public.

Greensboro Pride also plans a week of events leading up to the festival. Details will be available later this summer.