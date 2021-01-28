American Film Institute best of 2020 selections

The American Film Institute recently selected its 2020 Movies of the Year and Television Programs of the Year, so if you’re still looking for something to watch, binge or put on your to-watch list, here’s some inspiration.

AFI selected a few films that aren’t yet out, so do be sure to watch for these three upcoming films on the list. “Judas and the Black Messiah,” directed by Shaka King, stars Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton, the inspiring young Black Panther leader who was murdered by the FBI in 1969. The film will be available to stream Feb. 12 on HBO Max (as well as in theaters).

Also be sure to catch “Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung’s sensitive autobiographical film about a Korean family moving to an Arkansas farm. That film will be in theaters Feb. 12, and available on premium video on demand Feb. 26.

Finally, don’t miss Chloe Zhao’s Frances McDormand-starring look at life on the road, “Nomadland,” which will bow in theaters and on Hulu starting Feb. 19. The film has received many laurels from critics’ groups already and is sure to heavily figure into the awards conversation.