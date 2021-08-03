'American Idol' Chayce Beckham to perform at Wyndham kickoff party in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — "American Idol" season 19 winner Chayce Beckham will perform on Saturday at the free kickoff block party in center city for the Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship and Downtown Greensboro Inc. will host the 7 p.m. party at Hamburger Square, at the intersection of South Elm and McGee streets, DGI announced Tuesday.
The 82nd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 11-15 at Sedgefield Country Club.
The kickoff block party will feature an acoustic set by Beckham, who won the popular television competition on May 23. It's his first public appearance since winning "American Idol."
Beckham is being described as “one of the most buzzed-about newcomers in country music today.”
Having written with such superstars as Zac Brown, Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson among others, Kevin MaC will be the opening act when the event begins Saturday evening. Known first for songwriting, MaC is currently working on his debut album.
A former heavy machinery operator from Apple Valley, Calif., Beckham was selected as the winner of TV singing competition "American Idol" winner by judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.
Beckham was once in a reggae band but taught himself to play the guitar and began writing his own songs. He will tour with rock band Three Doors Down at three stops next month.
“We are really thrilled to welcome Chayce Beckham to downtown Greensboro for this free Wyndham Championship Kickoff Party,” the golf tournament director Mark Brazil said in Tuesday's announcement.
“The tournament is next week, our field is coming together really well, and we aren’t done yet," Brazil said. "We could still have some exciting additions to the field this week, and we want to thank the community for continuing to support the Wyndham Championship with this free, outdoor event."
"We encourage fans to get downtown early," Brazil said, "and support the downtown Greensboro restaurants before joining us at Hamburger Square to see a great show from Chayce Beckham.”
Zack Matheny, DGI president and chief executive officer, said “Downtown Greensboro, Inc. is ecstatic to partner with the Wyndham Championship for this kick-off concert. To have the most recent 'American Idol' winner perform his first concert will be electric for our community and we look forward to a great show for the Triad.”
OTHER CONCERT HIGHLIGHTS:
• The Old North State Medical Society will offer $25 Summer Cards to anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (while supplies last). The medical society will administer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines via a mobile unit parked on Elm Street near The View on Elm.