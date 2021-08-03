'American Idol' Chayce Beckham to perform at Wyndham kickoff party in Greensboro

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are really thrilled to welcome Chayce Beckham to downtown Greensboro for this free Wyndham Championship Kickoff Party,” the golf tournament director Mark Brazil said in Tuesday's announcement.

“The tournament is next week, our field is coming together really well, and we aren’t done yet," Brazil said. "We could still have some exciting additions to the field this week, and we want to thank the community for continuing to support the Wyndham Championship with this free, outdoor event."

"We encourage fans to get downtown early," Brazil said, "and support the downtown Greensboro restaurants before joining us at Hamburger Square to see a great show from Chayce Beckham.”

Zack Matheny, DGI president and chief executive officer, said “Downtown Greensboro, Inc. is ecstatic to partner with the Wyndham Championship for this kick-off concert. To have the most recent 'American Idol' winner perform his first concert will be electric for our community and we look forward to a great show for the Triad.”

OTHER CONCERT HIGHLIGHTS: