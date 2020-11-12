Animals, people rescue each other in heartfelt docuseries

An episode of "That Animal Rescue Show," which had largely completed taping before the pandemic hit, cleared that bar with an episode that was accepted by the Telluride festival before it and others were canceled due to COVID-19.

Even the title sequence is notable, a nod to the early photographic sequence that captured a galloping horse with all hooves off the ground. Cats, chickens and pigs are among those who get the cinematic treatment here.

The project found a myriad of subjects in and around Austin, Texas, where longtime resident Linklater has a farm and where the idea for the series was born.

Networking credit goes to Dood, the Linklater family pig that drew the filmmaker into the company of the Central Texas Pig Rescue and managing member Dan Illescas, described by Linklater as "kind of a pig behaviorist."

Besides being schooled by Illescas on pigs — "You want to treat them like dogs, but they're not dogs. They're pigs." — Linklater said he was introduced to the volunteer operation caring for some 200 homeless pigs. (Many are given up by owners who find their so-called "mini-pig" is an underfed animal destined to grow, Illescas says in the series.)