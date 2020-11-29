Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Nov. 29-Dec. 5

TUESDAY: Laugh and call him names all you want, but "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" has, indeed, gone down in history. The evergreen classic that premiered in 1964 returns for its annual airing. (8 p.m., CBS).

WEDNESDAY: Despite serving as the butt of many jokes, the disheveled 75-foot Norway spruce in Manhattan will still get its shine on during the 88th annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special. Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Leslie Odom Jr., Pentatonix and more lend musical accompaniment. (8 p.m., NBC).

WEDNESDAY: "SEAL Team" kicks off its fourth season with a turbo-charged two-hour opener. It sees Bravo Team entering enemy territory in the snowy Spin Ghar Mountain Range to capture the son of a terrorist leader that Jason took down early in his career. (9 p.m., CBS).

THURSDAY: "My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood" has the country music superstar delivering a 45-minute concert special while accompanied by a live orchestra and choir. The program includes songs from Underwood's first Christmas album and a duet with John Legend (HBO Max).