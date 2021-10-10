Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Oct. 10-16

DON’T MISS: “The Equalizer” — Coming off a solid first season, the popular crime drama returns just as Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) considers pulling the plug on her risky vigilante work. But you know that’s not gonna happen. Turns out that she’s pulled back in by a rather unlikely client — detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles). He needs her help to track down an untraceable group of bank robbers. (8 p.m. Sunday, CBS).

Other bets

SUNDAY: “Legends of the Hidden Temple” is a new, adult version of the Nickelodeon action-adventure game show that aired in the 1990s. But we’re pleased to see that there’s still a giant talking head stone named “Olmec.” (8 p.m., The CW).

SUNDAY: The new six-part documentary series, “Diana,” attempts to examine the life of Diana Spencer through a 21st century lens and reframe her story to discover the real woman behind the “People’s Princess.” Part 1 recalls Diana’s childhood and how a mutual desire for love and affection brought her and Prince Charles together. (9 p.m., CNN).

SUNDAY: As “NCIS: Los Angeles” kicks off its 13th season, Callen suspects Hetty of keeping secrets about his past and Joelle surfaces in her quest to capture Katya. All the while, NCIS must track down an informant whose life is in danger. (9 p.m., CBS).