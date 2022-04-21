2 plays remain in first Amplify Black Voices Festival

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T grad Jayne Trinette has performed in “The Festival of The Lion King” at Disney World and in the national tour of the musical. She has a long list of other plays and singing credits, including ABC’s “The View.”

Next week, Trinette will return to the stage of her alma mater to star in its production of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Trinette grew up in the city and graduated from A&T’s theater program. Play director Miller Lucky Jr. asked her to fill the title role in the play by Pulitzer Prize-winner August Wilson, about the 20th century African American experience.

“Whenever you hear August Wilson, you immediately want to see his shows, you want to be a part of his shows, knowing that the language he uses is very much your own as an African American,” Trinette said. “So being a part of that at an historically Black college is an honor.”

“Also, getting the opportunity to work with the director who taught me... is a blessing,” Trinette said.

The play will run from April 28 to May 1 at the Paul Robeson Theatre on the A&T campus.

It is the last of four plays in this year’s month-long, inaugural Amplify Black Voices Festival of Greater Greensboro.

Greensboro colleges, universities launch Amplify Black Voices theater festival The annual festival, created by the new Greater Greensboro Theater Consortium, opened at Bennett College on Wednesday night with a sample of performances coming next month. The four plays will concentrate on Black stories and experiences in America.

Bennett College theater faculty teamed up with theater departments from A&T and five other local colleges and universities to organize the festival.

Their new Greater Greensboro Theatre Consortium created a festival to build on the city’s rich legacy of social justice and engagement in the civil rights movement.

“I haven’t known for all of these seven schools to come together for one particular project — not to mention all of the humanities programs coming together to present and showcase theater, centered around one theme,” said Tennille Foust of Bennett College, who co-chairs the theater consortium with Anne Hayes.

This year’s four plays concentrate on Black stories and experiences in America.

Bennett received a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to finance the plays.

Directors, stage managers and casts have come from the consortium. They include casts and crew from the various universities and professionals from surrounding communities.

Two plays already have been presented: “Mend a City: The Movement” at Bennett College’s Little Theatre, and “Periphery” at High Point University.

Up next: UNCG will present “Nick and the Prizefighter,” from Friday through Sunday at Bennett College’s Little Theatre.

Kamilah Bush wrote “Nick & the Prizefighter.” Natalie Sowell, who leads UNCG’s School of Theatre, will direct.

In “Nick & the Prizefighter,” Selah Thompson is the caregiver for her famous playwright father, Forest Thompson.

Nick Beerman, a young writer and dramaturge is tasked with helping Forest complete his life’s work before the clock runs out.

Selah must fight for control of her father’s work and legacy and find her own rhythm as she prepares to face the world without him.

The play had been scheduled for presentation at the Pyrle Theatre of Triad Stage. But a plumbing repair at the downtown theater has been delayed by supply chain issues.

So “Nick and the Prizefighter” was moved to Bennett College.

Then on April 28, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” will take the Paul Robeson Theatre stage at A&T for five performances.

The life of Rainey, a well-known blues-singer of the 1920s, inspired the play.

Its title comes from Ma Rainey’s song of the same name, which refers to the Black Bottom dance that became popular during the Jazz Age.

According to Wikipedia, the dance originated in New Orleans in the first decade of the 20th century. Jazz pianist and composer Jelly Roll Morton wrote the tune “Black Bottom Stomp,” its title referring to the Black Bottom area of Detroit.

The play dramatizes a turbulent recording session in 1920s Chicago. It deals with issues of race, art, religion and the historic exploitation of Black recording artists by white producers.

It pits the young hot-headed trumpeter Levee, who dreams of having his own band, against band veterans. And it ends in disaster.

The 2020 film version starred Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman, in his final film appearance before his death.

Trinette had never portrayed Ma Rainey before. Now her path has led her to A&T and the role.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Trinette and her husband returned to the city where her mother lives.

She works as a guest artist instructor for A&T’s theater program. She wants to close the gap between education and real-world experience by giving students tips and tools of the trade.

And she prepares to play Ma Rainey.

Trinette, who saw “Mend a City,” said she’s glad to be a part of the Amplify Black Voices Festival.

“It’s important for us to continue to be able to create, show our works and change lives with our messages,” she said.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.