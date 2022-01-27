25th anniversary farewell tour of "Rent" coming to Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO —
Javon King hadn’t been born yet when the HIV/AIDS crisis hit.
Nor had King been born when Jonathan Larson’s rock musical, “Rent,” set against the backdrop of the deadly disease, hit Broadway in 1996.
Now about to turn 25, King well understands the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and 1990s, in part because of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
He’s gotten an education by playing the popular character Angel in the touring production of “Rent.” The Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical focuses on a group of young New York artists struggling to survive under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.
At the same time, he and fellow cast and crew work to stay healthy and free of COVID-19.
“AIDS and COVID-19, although they are very different, are interchangeable in the sense that people were losing their lives,” King said.
“The show at its core is about a community of people coming together, trying to fight through a crisis,” he said. “That crisis is the AIDS epidemic ...
“The pandemic that we’re all living through now,” he said, “has helped me relate in a lot more ways than I did when I was younger.”
From Feb. 4-6, five performances of the 25th anniversary farewell tour of “Rent” will be staged at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
King spoke in mid-January from Red Bank, N.J., where the tour performed in mid-January before traveling to several other cities.
It’s at the Durham Performing Arts Center this weekend, where King’s nearby N.C. relatives will see him. The tour will wrap up in late May in Japan.
For “Rent,” playwright Larson drew inspiration in part from Giacomo Puccini’s opera “La Bohème.”
“La Bohème” was also about the lives of poor young artists. Tuberculosis, the plague of Puccini’s opera, is replaced by HIV/AIDS in “Rent.”
At times, the musical has caused controversy for tackling the subjects of HIV/AIDS, homosexuality and drug use.
“Rent” played on Broadway from 1996 until 2008 — the 11th longest-running show in Broadway history.
But Larson never got to see its success. He died at age 35 from an aortic dissection on the morning of its off-Broadway preview performance in 1996.
As of 2018, HIV/AIDS had killed about 700,000 people in the United States alone. Death rates have declined significantly since, with improved treatments and post-exposure prevention.
“As a member of the LGBTQ+A community, I already know how it ended up taking so many people from my community,” King said.
But since he didn’t experience the height of its destruction, he sought the guidance of others, such as the director.
“I wanted that to be truthful so that when people come and see the show, they realize that, although the AIDS epidemic is not as bad as it was ... it is still relevant in the community today,” King said. “People are still losing their lives from it today and still need to be hyper-aware of those things.”
A New Jersey native, King has played the role of Angel Dumott Schunard off and on for nearly two years.
He first landed it for the 2018-19 tour. When that tour ended, he returned to college to finish his degree.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, shutting down live entertainment worldwide. King and fellow cast members returned to rehearsals in September 2021 and hit the road. They have been touring ever since.
Larson described Angel as a cross-dressing street drummer, HIV positive and in love with partner Tom Collins. Larson might have written the character using different terminology today, perhaps nonbinary or transgender.
Angel’s generosity illustrates the musical’s message, to live life to the fullest because only today is guaranteed.
King now sees younger generations coming to “Rent.”
He calls Angel “the heart of the show.”
“She is the one where everyone is in chaos and she is the calm of the storm,” King said. “She lives her life with no regrets. That’s the thing I really admire about the character Jonathan wrote.”
“Rent” characters who are HIV/AIDS-infected deal with their diagnoses differently, King said. “Angel is the only one who chooses to not only live with it but do everything for everyone else while he is living with it.”
His absence from the show during college and COVID-19 changed the way he plays Angel.
When he first did it, he said, he was coming straight out of college and had a lot more energy for a role that requires him to wear 4½-inch pumps throughout.
“I used to come into the show when I first started and not really warm up my body, because it wasn’t a thing for me,” King said.
Now, he prepares much more, physically and mentally.
“There’s a lot of preparation for me that goes into doing the show eight times a week — warming up my body, warming up my voice, making sure my mind is right, keeping my inner peace together,” King said. “Because it’s hard with everything going on, COVID-wise and in our daily lives. Traveling all the time, it’s hard to maintain your body, especially us as a cast trying not to be out and about as much as we would like to be, as it was in the past. So you’ve got to get creative and find different ways to work out.”
Asked about his favorite songs in the musical, King mentions “Take Me or Leave Me,” a song between characters Maureen and Joanne, and “Your Eyes,” which Roger sings to Mimi at the end of the show.”
He calls a famous song, “Seasons of Love,” “probably one of the most iconic songs in the musical theater world.”
“At the core of it, the message is all about love and caring for your neighbor and treating people the way you want to be treated,” King said. “And that we are all a community of people just trying to do our best. Those are the underlying themes that stick with people and I think that’s why the show has been around for 25 years.”
“Although it’s the last time it’s on tour, I feel like it’s not the last time. I feel like it will come back again,” he said. “It’s just one of the shows that needs to be around because it sends such a gorgeous message to people — no matter where you come from, no matter your age, no matter your socio-economic background. It’s a message for everyone, that I think everyone should hear.”
