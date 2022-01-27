25th anniversary farewell tour of "Rent" coming to Greensboro's Tanger Center

Angel’s generosity illustrates the musical’s message, to live life to the fullest because only today is guaranteed.

King now sees younger generations coming to “Rent.”

He calls Angel “the heart of the show.”

“She is the one where everyone is in chaos and she is the calm of the storm,” King said. “She lives her life with no regrets. That’s the thing I really admire about the character Jonathan wrote.”

“Rent” characters who are HIV/AIDS-infected deal with their diagnoses differently, King said. “Angel is the only one who chooses to not only live with it but do everything for everyone else while he is living with it.”

His absence from the show during college and COVID-19 changed the way he plays Angel.

When he first did it, he said, he was coming straight out of college and had a lot more energy for a role that requires him to wear 4½-inch pumps throughout.

“I used to come into the show when I first started and not really warm up my body, because it wasn’t a thing for me,” King said.

Now, he prepares much more, physically and mentally.