$29 tickets to Hamilton? Tanger Center announces special "student rush" prices

GREENSBORO — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has announced $29 student rush seats to performances of Hamilton on April 6-24, according to a news release.

Tickets are available in-person only at the Tanger Center ticket office, at 300 N. Elm St., two hours prior to the start of each performance. Tickets will only be available for performances on that day or evening.

Students must present a valid student ID and there is a limit of 2 tickets per person. While student rush tickets are valid on all Hamilton performances, they are subject to availability and are valid only on select seats.

Check TangerCenter.com for a list of performances and times.