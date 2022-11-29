Actors prep for difficult topics tackled in 'Jagged Little Pill'

Daniel Thimm, a recent graduate of The New Studio on Broadway at NYU Tisch School of The Arts is making his national tour debut with "Jagged Little Pill," which is coming to Greensboro next week.

Thimm, who is part of the ensemble cast, is also the understudy for the roles of Phoenix, Nick, and Andrew.

The Tony Award-winning "Jagged Little Pill" deals with issues such as rape culture, addiction and self-expression as it follows the Healy family, using the music and themes from multiple Grammy Award-winner Alanis Morissette's 1995 album of the same name to help tell the story, written by Academy Award-winner Diablo Cody.

Thimm answered some questions about the show ahead of its six-day run next week at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro. Answers have been lightly edited for style and punctuation.

This show deals with some weighty issues. How difficult is it to come back to these characters night after night?

It can be difficult to step into this show eight times a week, however, we work together as a cast to help support each other through each show. From the first day of rehearsals we all connected on such a deep level, and we continue to grow and bond in every city we travel to. Knowing that I’m surrounded by such love and support makes it easy to be open and vulnerable, which is necessary in telling this story.

How do you prepare for these types of roles?

This show deals with many difficult topics and it was important for us as a cast to understand as much as we could about these issues. Throughout the rehearsal process we were provided with videos, articles, and endless information about the ins and outs of the topics that are examined throughout the show. Once we became familiar with these topics it allowed us to understand the humanity and vulnerability of the situations making us able to tell the story with love and care.

What is your favorite scene and why?

My favorite scene in the show is the final couch monologue performed by the incredible Heidi Blickenstaff. I love it because we see how each of the characters have evolved and grown from what they’ve been through. It’s a moment where the audience can take a deep breath together and feel a sense of peace and resolve. I watch this moment from the wings and I also feel at peace and I feel proud of the story we’ve told and the journey we’ve all been on together.

What is your favorite song and why?

My favorite song in the show is Ironic! This song is one of Alanis Morissette's most beloved and we can really feel that from the audience each night. The song is extremely fun to perform and we get to be in on the joke with the audience. Hearing their laughter every night always gives us the energy to have a great show.

If you could add one more Alanis Morissette song to the show, what would it be?

None! I think every song in the show plays an important role in the story that is being told. Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, and Tom Kitt have crafted a perfect story and score that seamlessly weaves Alanis’ music into it. You get to hear all of her best songs while falling in love with every character that you meet along the way.

If you could play another character in this production, which would it be and why?

I’m understudying Phoenix, Nick, and Andrew. Understudying three roles has been an extremely challenging and rewarding experience. Having to learn multiple roles is difficult on the brain but ultimately has taught me so much about stepping into the shoes of different characters each night. I’m most excited to play Phoenix. He gets to sing the best songs and is the dreamy romantic lead, what’s not to love!

What is your dream role?

My dream role is anything in "A Chorus Line." Growing up as a dancer I have always loved the show. I think it is a genius piece of work with some of the best choreography and music in musical theater history. I’ve always looked up to Michael Bennet as a choreographer and would be honored to dance his iconic steps.

If you have time to explore Greensboro, what do you want to see?

I am a croissant connoisseur, so I will be searching for Greensboro's best croissant.

What have you heard about Greensboro?

I’ve heard from friends that the Tanger Center is an incredible theater! I always love the first day when we get to move into the theater and meet the audience for the first time. I’m so excited to see the Tanger Center and share this story with the Greensboro theater community.

What's next for you?

I’m having the best time on the road with "Jagged Little Pill." I’m so excited to continue this journey and share this powerful story with the rest of America. I can’t predict what’s to come after that, but I will definitely be dancing and creating. I don’t take being a working artist for granted and as long as I can continue to do what I love then I’ll be happy.